University's refurbished Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium re-opened by U.S. chargé d'affaires David Muniz

The Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium of the University of Bucharest Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures, freshly refurbished and modernized under a more then $50,000 joint project of the University and the U.S. Embassy, was inaugurated today in the presence of U.S. chargé d'affaires in Romania David Muniz.

According to the representatives of the diplomatic mission and of the Bucharest faculty, the grant offered by the Embassy was $42,545 - $29,320 for the latest generation equipment and $13,225 - for new furniture. The University of Bucharest contributed $14,000 to remodeling the electrical circuits, floor restoration and redecorating.

Originally called Mark Twain, the faculty auditorium is now properly equipped for lectures and video conferencing.

It is my understanding that the equipment in this room is of the latest generation, allowing students and teachers to use the best modern technology. What extraordinary times to be a student, with all the world's knowledge at your disposal. I hope this is an inspiration for you, Muniz said.

The diplomat also spoke about the importance of the new name of the amphitheater.

Allow me to confess how excited I and my colleagues are that this hall will be renamed after Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., an unparalleled leader, an American legend whose efforts and legacy encompass all the best in my nation. And as this room pays him tribute, let me remind you of his famous quote - "The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education", the diplomat added.

Rector of the University of Bucharest Marian Preda mentioned all that the renovated auditorium is coming with.

These modern facilities are an example of adaptation and a tool for improving teaching, he said, pointing out that the name Martin Luther King Jr. "has been and will continue to be synonymous with democracy, social justice, equity, values that higher education institutions worldwide are invited to adhere to and protect."