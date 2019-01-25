 
     
UNPR leader Oprea: In the past three months 50,000 persons registered with the UNPR

UNPR (National Union for the Progress of Romania) on Saturday told a press conference in Iasi that more than 50,000 persons registered with this party in the past three months.


"In the past three months, and this is no exaggeration, more than 50,000 persons registered with the UNPR, especially military and reserve policemen," said Oprea.

In his turn, the leader of the Iasi County branch of the UNPR, Mircea Manolache, specified that this branch has 2,600 members.

"Most definitely, I can tell you that the number of our organisation's members will double," said Manolache.

The UNPR head, Gabriel Oprea, participated in the Conference of UNPR organisations in Region 1 North-Eastern Moldova. According to Oprea, this action is part of a series taken by the leadership of the part during this time of reorganisation of the UNPR structures.

On this occasion, Vasile Salaru is designated president of the municipal organisation UNPR Iasi. Salaru was president of ALDE Iasi and county counselor on behalf of this political entity. He was also secretary of state with the Ministry of Education.

