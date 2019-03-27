 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

UNPR submits list of MEP candidates topped by tennis legend Ilie Nastase

adevarul.ro
ilie nastase

The National Union for Romania's Progress (UNPR) on Wednesday submitted to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) a list of its candidates in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament, along with lists of supporting signatures.

Topping the UNPR list of candidates is retired tennis legend Ilie Nastase. Next come Anghel Iordanescu, Luminita Adam and MEP Claudiu Ciprian Tanasescu.

UNPR submitted to the BEC 327,890 valid signatures to support the party's candidates in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament, according to a statement released by the party.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.