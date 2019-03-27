UNPR submits list of MEP candidates topped by tennis legend Ilie Nastase

The National Union for Romania's Progress (UNPR) on Wednesday submitted to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) a list of its candidates in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament, along with lists of supporting signatures.

Topping the UNPR list of candidates is retired tennis legend Ilie Nastase. Next come Anghel Iordanescu, Luminita Adam and MEP Claudiu Ciprian Tanasescu.

UNPR submitted to the BEC 327,890 valid signatures to support the party's candidates in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament, according to a statement released by the party.