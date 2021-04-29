Until April 25, 978 cases with variants of SARS-CoV-2 which bring unease

National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday that until April 25, there have been 1,536 reports of sequencing and 978 cases with variants of the SARS-CoV-2 variant, which bring unease.

The 6 labs which reported these results are the Cantacuzino Institute, the Matei Bals Institute, Medlife, Stefan Cel Mare University of Suceava, Stefan S. Nicolau Institute of Virology and CRGM of SCJU Craiova.There were 978 cases confirmed with variants of SARS-CoV-2, which bring unease, of which the British strain (B.1.1.7) - 970, the South-African strain (B.1.351) - 5 and with the Brazilian strain (P.1) - 3."For one of the cases confirmed with the B.1.1.7 genetic line, with Suceava County as place of infection, there was a mutation spotted, namely E484K. For one of the confirmed cases with the B.1351 genetic line, Ilfov being the county of infection, the E484K mutation was spotted. The E484K mutation does not represent in itself a new variant, but it is a mutation which was initially identified in the South-African variant (B.1351), then Brazilian B.1.128 (different from VOC B.1351) and more recently, the British one (B.1.17). The mutation is in the spike protein and it seems to have an impact on the organism's immune system and possibly on vaccine efficiency, in the sense of decreasing it," the quoted source says.According to the INSP, until April 25, the confirmation rate with VOC (variant of concern) was of 64%.There were 27 confirmed deaths recorded and communicated to the INSP - CNSCBT (National Centre of Communicable Diseases' Surveillance and Control), with the SARS-CoV-2 variant which bring unease (VOC), all with the British strain (B.1.17).INSP was informed on Thursday that an analysis lab from the city of Sf. Gheorghe identified an Indian strain, B.1.617.2 in a 26 year old person, who reached Romania approximately a month ago.According to the ISNP, the mentioned variant differs from the one initially identified by PHE England which would have generated the current epidemiological situation in India.The Department of Public Health (DSP) carried out an emergency epidemiological inquiry, which is currently ongoing, and isolated the identified cases in Colonia Bod, this being about mild clinical forms.