Unvaccinated account for 51.4 pct of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the week Jan 31 - Feb 6

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs that 51.4 percent of the COVID-19 cases confirmed during the week of January 31 - February 6 were in unvaccinated persons.

Of those vaccinated who fell ill, 43 percent were either immediately after the jab, or more than six months after the last dose.

More than three-quarters (78.2 percent) of the Covid-related deaths registered in this period were in unvaccinated people.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 86 percent of all deaths have been in people over 60, and 54.6 percent of deaths - in men. According to the INSP, 93.3 percent of the fatalities had at least one underlying condition.