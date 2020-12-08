UPDATE Interim PM Ciuca: Gov't to focus attention on priorities related to the management of COVID-19 pandemic

The Government will focus on the priorities related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next interval, and on the implementation of the vaccination strategy, interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace, according to AGERPRES.

He added that the Executive will continue to take all the necessary economic measures to support those affected by the crisis and, also, to focus on the closure of the financial year 2020 and the preparation of the financial year 2021.

"Following the decision of President Klaus Iohannis, starting yesterday, we took over the interim leadership of the Government until the formation of the new Executive. In the next period we will continue to focus the Government's attention on the priorities related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will also continue to take the necessary economic measures to support those affected by this crisis, and we will also focus on the completion of the financial year 2020 and the preparation of the financial year 2021. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Ludovic Orban for the balance he managed to achieve between the measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic measures on the table of the Romanian Government," Ciuca stated.

He mentioned that, during this period, he will continue to perform the duties of Minister of National Defence.