UPDATE IntMin Vela: Persons over 65 to leave home between 11 and 13

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday evening that persons aged over 65 will be able to leave their homes only between 11 and 13.

"Article 2 - The movement of persons who have reached the age of 65 years outside the home and the household is allowed only within an hour interval - between 11 and 13 hours, strictly for the following reasons: movement for ensuring goods that cover the basic necessities of persons and pets, movement for medical care that cannot be delayed or carried out remotely, movement for justified reasons such as caring for a minor, assistance of other elderly or disabled persons, short walks around the home, related to the individual physical activity of the persons - on the same condition, the collective physical activities are excluded - as well as for the needs of pets," said Marcel Vela, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, citing the Military Ordinance 3 of March 24.He added that, in some cases, people over 65 can leave home even after the set hours."The movement of the persons referred to in Article 2 - that is, those over 65 years of age - is allowed outside the hour interval 11 - 13, if this is done in professional interest or for carrying out agricultural activities. That is, doctors, businessmen, teachers, scientists, farmers who prove that they are involved in didactic, professional, economic activities can leave home outside this interval as well," said Vela.