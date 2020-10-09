UPDATE/Iohannis says no intention to return country to emergency state; weddings, baptisms, celebrations to be restricted

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he did not want a return to the state of emergency and called for the restriction of events in which many people participate, according to Agerpres..

"We have discussed these issues, because the boogieman with the state of emergency has been carried around by a lot of people. And I tell you once again: I do not intend a return to the state of emergency. There are less harsh measures that have perhaps even better effects. The best prevention is the mask, keeping distance, hygiene. We don't need to lock down the whole country to get a restraining effect. We don't need a state of emergency to wear a mask. At this stage, I don't intend to declare again the state of emergency, but I'm an advocate for preventive measures such as masks, and distancing," said Iohannis after visiting the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) together with Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

He argued that events such as weddings, baptisms, celebrations should be restricted.

"I think that the events where a lot of people congregate and probably control becomes harder will have to be restricted. Unfortunately, we have seen too many meetings that have a positive substratum, such as weddings, baptisms, celebrations, where restrictions have not been followed and it is possible that such meetings be restricted," the head of state showed.

Iohannis pointed out that the government is taking all measures not to end up in critical situations. He added that "gung-ho" measures to repurpose some hospitals to increase the number of intensive care beds should be avoided.

"We are always spreading data about the system as well. For example, there are currently 600 or so people in intensive care, but we have over 1,000 beds exclusively for COVID patients, so we are not at all limited. On the other hand, we have asked the government to look for solutions to increase the number of intensive care beds and beds for patients who are hospitalised for a condition that is not very serious, but for a condition that requires hospitalisation. (...) Concrete, innovative solutions are needed; where the intensive care units can be expanded, where there are specialists, that will be done, the number of beds will likely increase. Whether certain hospitals will be transformed or not is a decision to be made by the Ministry of Health, but I am not a supporter of gung-ho measures. Very careful analysis is needed of where an increase in the number of intensive care beds is possible and do it. I do not want to get back to when the intensive care beds were installed but there was no specialist staff and then the whole effort was practically in vain. Sensible measures must be taken where there are specialists, doctors, human resources. The material resource, as a rule, is easiest to provide, but human resources have to be managed carefully," said Iohannis.

Iohannis expressed his gratitude and admiration for the doctors and medical staff who are body and soul dedicated to patients during this difficult time.