UPDATE President Iohannis: New restrictions to be introduced, in sense that recommendation becomes obligation

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that recommendations for the coronavirus outbreak become obligations.

"We have agreed that further measures are needed to be able to curb, slow down the spread of the [coronavirus] infection. Thus, new restrictions on free movement and new restrictions for Romanians will be introduced in the sense that what has been a recommendation until now becomes an obligation," said the head of state, after the meeting of assessment and presentation of measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca, and Minister of Health Victor Costache.He indicated that people will be able to go to work and make the necessary purchases."We have agreed to prepare electronic surveillance measures for people who are in quarantine or isolation, because these measures need to be fully observed," Iohannis said.The president also mentioned the Army will be used to manage the situation."The army will provide personnel who will come to supplement the public order forces, the Gendarmerie and the Police," said Iohannis.He reiterated that the most vulnerable people are those over 65."It is obvious that we need special measures, but also special restrictions so as to thus protect people over 65 years. Special restrictions will be introduced for these people, meaning that they will have to stay at home practically all the time," emphasized Iohannis.The head of state explained that these measures will be provided for in a military ordinance, which will be drafted by the end of the day, and the restrictions will come into effect as of Wednesday."We have discussed other measures that need to be taken, either by Government emergency ordinance, or by Government decisions, or by military ordinances. These restrictions that I have just mentioned will be processed today in a military ordinance, which will be finalized by the end of this day and restrictions, dear Romanian, will take effect as of tomorrow," said Iohannis.