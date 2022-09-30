Updated Flood Hazard and Risk Maps sent to the EC (Environment ministry)

The updated Flood Hazard and Risk Maps (HHRI), developed within the framework of the RO-FLOODS project, have been submitted to the European Commission and the last validation for the Descriptive Data Package is being expected, informs the Environment Ministry on Friday.

According to the institution, Romania thus fulfills the requests included in the infringement procedure launched by the European Commission.

"Romania is in the final phase of the process of reporting its obligations as a Member State, in compliance with the Flood Directive, and last week it sent to the EIONET Platform of the European Commission all the data and information necessary for the reporting of the Flood Hazard and Risk Maps (HHRI) updated under Cycle II, developed in the RO-FLOODS project. We specify that this reporting process consists in the transmission by our country of 3 types of packages/documents. At this moment, Romania has received confirmation for the completion of the reporting related to the packages of supporting documents and spatial data, and is set to receive, in the upcoming period, confirmation of the quality check for the descriptive data already sent and to note the end of the reporting process," shows a press release of the relevant ministry.

Thus, Romania fully fulfills the requests of the European Commission contained in the reasoned opinion announced on Thursday, September 29, 2022, by the representatives of the European Commission, regarding the updating of flood hazard and risk maps, in compliance with European directives. After the completion of the computerised process, it is to be expected that the infringement procedure will be closed by the Brussels authorities, the source emphasizes.

The materials went through the stages of public consultation, and during this week all the 11 Water Basin Administrations (BA) in the country held extraordinary meetings of the Basin Committees during which the updated Flood Hazard and Risk Maps (HHRI) were approved.

In designing the updated HHRI, the inundation areas were delimited for three probabilities of the maximum flows being exceeded, including taking into account the effect of climate change and the potential risk associated with it. Maps are an essential tool that provide support in making decisions on flood risk management, the release states.

The preliminary versions of the Flood Risk Management Plans will be presented in the coming weeks in public consultation with a view to reporting to the European Union by the end of March 2023.AGERPRES