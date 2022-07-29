UPG Ploiesti becomes member of International Network for Nuclear Safety Education

The Oil and Gas University (UPG) of Ploiesti has become a member of the INSEN - International Nuclear Security Education Network of the International Agency for Atomic Energy - IAEA based in Vienna, Austria, the education institution announced on Friday, in a press release.

The source says that participation in the International Network for Education in the field of Nuclear Security opens up to the staff of the Department of Automatic Control, Computers and Electronics at UPG opportunities for carrying out scientific research activities and training of educational materials in the field of IT and physical security of critical infrastructures in the field of nuclear energy, in collaboration with other teams of INSEN member universities.

The application for registration in this prestigious consortium was sent by the rector Prof. habil. PhD Eng. Dinu Florinel and the management of the Department of Automatic Control, Computers and Electronics, a department known for its works in the field of IT and physical security of systems in critical energy infrastructures, the source said.

The activity of the Oil and Gas University of Ploiesti within the INSEN network will be coordinated by the rector, and for the activity in the field of critical infrastructure security is responsible lecturer PhD Eng. Pricop Emil, director of the Department of Automatic Control, Computers and Electronics.