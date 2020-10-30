US Ambassador, at Colectiv Club: Such tragedies should not repeat

The US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said that tragedies like the one that happened five years ago at the Colectiv Club should not be repeated and stated that respect for the rule of law is the biggest challenge, according to AGERPRES.

Such things should not happen again. It is a tragedy and I think that if we applied the rules of the law we would avoid all such problems, the US ambassador said on Friday at the site of the Colectiv Club tragedy.

According to the ambassador, compliance with the rule of law is the biggest challenge. He believes that the Government has made progress and he hopes it will continue in this direction.

Also on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban laid a wreath in front of the Colectiv Club, in memory of the victims of the fire that took place five years ago.

As many as 64 people lost their lives following the tragic event that took place on the evening of October 30, 2015 at the Colectiv Club in Bucharest, where the band Goodbye to Gravity held the concert for releasing a new album. The fire that broke out during the concert due to fireworks spread quickly.