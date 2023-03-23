US Ambassador Kavalec: I intend to work to expand the U.S. business presence and American investment in Romania

The U.S. Ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, said on Thursday that the strength of the economic ties between Romania and the United States represents "a key priority" of the bilateral relationship, noting that she intends to make efforts to expand the presence of American companies and investments in Romania.

''It is my profound honor to return to Romania as the U.S. Ambassador. This country's economy has flourished since I finished my tour here as Cultural Attaché in 2008. I was thrilled to learn that 960 American companies now have a presence in Romania and employ nearly 110,000 people. That said, I know we still have much more room for growth. And AmCham Romania is our most valued partner in driving that growth,'' Kathleen Kavalec told the General Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania.

She specified that enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries is one of her priorities.

''Prior to coming to Romania, I met with dozens of U.S. companies to better understand the opportunities and challenges American companies face when expanding trade or entering the Romanian market. Now that I am here, I plan to keep those discussions going in as many fora as possible,'' the U.S. official said.

Kathleen Kavalec referred to the eighth round of the US-Romania Strategic Dialogue, showing that at this event high-ranking representatives from the Department of State, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Defense highlighted the importance of transatlantic unity in deterring aggression and the need for countries from the Black Sea area to reach its full potential as a strategic link between Europe and Central Asia, told Agerpres.

''To this end, we will put a focus on energy security, infrastructure development, and digitalization at the upcoming Three Seas Investment Fund Summit," added the U.S. diplomat.

Kathleen Kavalec emphasized that her team will continue to support Romania's efforts in the fight against corruption and strengthening the rule of law.

''The strength of our economic ties is a cornerstone priority of our bilateral relationship. I intend to work to expand the U.S. business presence and American investment in Romania. I will advocate for businesses and investors to be treated fairly, and my team will continue to lean forward in supporting Romania's efforts to fight corruption and strengthen the rule of law. I will continue to share that message as I meet with Ministers and Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum,'' Kavalec added.

''I applaud Romania's progress in advancing its candidacy to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. As a close partner and friend, the United States will support Romania's efforts to achieve investment climate and rule-of-law standards that will make it competitive for OECD membership,'' the U.S. Ambassador said.

Also, Kathleen Kavalec expressed gratitude for the firm support given by Romania to Ukraine, by receiving and helping refugees and facilitating the transport of grain and other goods, noting that many Romanian companies were active in these efforts, especially in supporting refugees.

Our friends in the Republic of the Moldova also deserve an independent, prosperous future, one free from Russia's malign and coercive influence, one where they can fully realize the economic gains that come with EU integration,'' she added.

''We know that Europe will not be free unless it is energy independent from Russia. Our partnership to develop additional reactors at Cernavoda and build small modular reactors will help Romania achieve energy independence and lasting energy security for itself and for Europe. The Romanian Parliament took an important step in this regard on March 14th, when it passed legislation to apply a sovereign guarantee to the Cernavoda expansion project, a crucial step towards a clean energy future,'' Kathleen Kavalec said.

''It has been just over year since Putin's unprovoked, horrific invasion of Ukraine. Despite this unprecedented challenge to Ukraine and the region, the AmCham community here remains strong, and has demonstrated how its members contribute to a diversified, resilient, Romanian economy. With that economic strength and resilience, we will be better positioned to help Ukraine build back stronger after this carnage,'' added the US Ambassador.