US ambassador Zuckerman, on farewell visit to gov't, tackles with PM Citu furthering cooperation on bilateral projects

The United States Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, made a farewell visit to the Victoria Palace on Tuesday, where he met with Prime Minister Florin Citu, the two high dignitaries stressing the continuation of cooperation in bilateral projects, including the one on the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, according to AGERPRES.

The US ambassador was accompanied by the deputy head of the Diplomatic Mission, David Muniz, who, upon Adrian Zuckerman's departure on 20 January, will become "Charge d'Affaires".

According to a release of the US Embassy in Bucharest, during the meeting, the three discussed the progress of the last year in the bilateral relationship and the continuation of cooperation in numerous projects, including the one on the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

"The Prime Minister thanked Ambassador Zuckerman for his involvement in the bilateral relationship and added that he looked forward to working with Mr. Muniz. Mr. Muniz assured the Prime Minister that the Romanian-American relationship would remain close-knit under the leadership of the Biden Administration and expressed interest in further strengthening the Strategic Partnership," the release said.