 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

US ambassador Zuckerman, on farewell visit to gov't, tackles with PM Citu furthering cooperation on bilateral projects

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Adrian Zuckerman

The United States Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, made a farewell visit to the Victoria Palace on Tuesday, where he met with Prime Minister Florin Citu, the two high dignitaries stressing the continuation of cooperation in bilateral projects, including the one on the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, according to AGERPRES.

The US ambassador was accompanied by the deputy head of the Diplomatic Mission, David Muniz, who, upon Adrian Zuckerman's departure on 20 January, will become "Charge d'Affaires".

According to a release of the US Embassy in Bucharest, during the meeting, the three discussed the progress of the last year in the bilateral relationship and the continuation of cooperation in numerous projects, including the one on the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

"The Prime Minister thanked Ambassador Zuckerman for his involvement in the bilateral relationship and added that he looked forward to working with Mr. Muniz. Mr. Muniz assured the Prime Minister that the Romanian-American relationship would remain close-knit under the leadership of the Biden Administration and expressed interest in further strengthening the Strategic Partnership," the release said.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.