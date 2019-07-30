US Embassy: USA committed to working alongside Romanians to eliminate trafficking in persons

The United States of America is committed to working alongside Romanians to eliminate trafficking in persons, the US Embassy in Bucharest, conveys in a message sent on Tuesday, on the occasion of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

"We strongly urge all governments to combat human trafficking through comprehensive and victim-focused protection services, through crime prevention measures that directly target traffickers' tactics and better inform communities and by prosecuting and convicting traffickers, so as to make them accountable for their deeds," emphasizes the US diplomatic mission.In this case, the US Embassy encourages a "concentrated approach" to collective efforts to combat trafficking in persons."We can change something and we will do it," the US Embassy in Bucharest affirms.