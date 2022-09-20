USR amendments to whistleblowers' bill that reintroduced anonimus reports, rejected by Chamber's select committee

The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Tuesday, the draft whistleblower law, under review at the request of President Klaus Iohannis, the Save Romania Union (USR) amendments being rejected, even though they would have facilitated the disclosure of irregularities in public institutions, according to a press release from the Save Romania Union.

"The PSD-PNL-UDMR (Social Democratic Party, National Liberal Party, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) majority in the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies re-adopted, today, the whistleblower law without taking into account the proposals of the USR that came to facilitate the disclosure of irregularities in public institutions by reintroducing anonymous reports," the quoted source states, told Agerpres.

USR representatives claim that they formulated several amendments to this draft law, as a result of criticism from NGOs who showed that the form voted by the PSD-PNL-UDMR coalition discourages anonymous reporting and, implicitly, the disclosure of irregularities.

In this sense, the USR proposed that reports that do not include the name, surname, contact details or signature of the whistleblower in the public interest be examined and resolved to the extent that they contain sufficient information regarding violations of the law, and the majority of PSD-PNL- UDMR rejected the proposal. The integrity whistleblowers will have to communicate their personal contact data, which would obviously make them identifiable, it is shown in the aforementioned press release.

USR MP Silviu Dehelean, vice-president of the Legal Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, maintains that PSD, PNL and UDMR continue to ignore European institutions, as in the case of justice laws.

"Whistleblowers must be anonymous, but not in the view of the PNL and PSD. Otherwise, how could anyone denounce the corrupt heads of public institutions? I remind these people that the European prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, has warned them that she will ask the European Commission to trigger against Romania the mechanism that conditions the granting of European money on compliance with the rule of law, if the law is not repaired. PSD, PNL and UDMR, however, continue to ignore the European institutions, as we have seen they did with the laws of justice," Dehelean said, as quoted in the press release.