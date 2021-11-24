 
     
USR challenges to Constitutional Court decision to revoke Anca Dragu from Senate President

Anca Dragu

The Save Romania Union (USR) announced on Wednesday that it has challenged to the Constitutional Court the decision to revoke Anca Dragu from the position of President of the Senate.

"Again, after years of fighting against PSD [the Social Democratic Party], we are now forced to defend our institutions of the Romanian democracy from the assault of thieves and incompetents. The coalition of the PSD - PNL [the National Liberal Party] theft was willing to overlook the Constitution and the laws, everything to ensure a sinecure to Florin Citu," the USR states, in a press release.

Anca Dragu was revoked from office on Tuesday, and on the same day the vote for the election of Florin Citu, leader of the National Liberal Party, to head the Senate took place.

