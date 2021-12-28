USR complaint on unconstitutionality of state budget law for 2022, rejected by Constitutional Court

Save Romania Union (USR, opposition) complaint on the unconstitutionality of the State Budget Law for 2022, was rejected on Tuesday by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

According to a CCR release sent to AGERPRES, on Tuesday, the plenum of the Constitutional Court changed, ex officio, the trial term for this complaint, originally set for Wednesday."Following the deliberations, the Constitutional Court, unanimously: rejected, as inadmissible, the objection of unconstitutionality of the provisions of art. 6 para. (2) of the State Budget Law for 2022. It rejected, as unfounded, the objection of unconstitutionality and found that the provisions of art. 54 of the State Budget Law for 2022 are constitutional in relation to the criticism of extrinsic unconstitutionality formulated only to the extent that their application is achieved after a possible amendment or completion of the Law no. 334/2006 on the financing of the activity of political parties and electoral campaigns. It rejected, as unfounded, the objection of unconstitutionality and found that the provisions of art. 56 of the State Budget Law for 2022 are constitutional in relation to the criticisms formulated," it is specified in the press release.Last Friday, USR had filed a complaint of unconstitutionality regarding the 2022 state budget law.The USR representatives invoked the violation of the constitutional provisions on equality before the law ("by not allocating financial resources proportional to the needs in Bucharest's Sector 1, without applying the mechanisms and the allocation algorithm provided for in Law no. 273/2006 on local public finances") and the right to education ("by not allocating the necessary money for local and county transport of students to school, contrary to the National Education Law no. 1/2011").According to the signatories of the complaint, the principles of legality have also been violated ("by adopting an amendment that lacks any motivation and which profits exclusively from the party to which the initiators belong (PPU-SL, Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal), bicameralism ("by adopting in the joint edition of an amendment that circumvents Law no. 334/2006 on the financing of political parties, an organic law that can only be amended and completed separately, first by the Senate, the 'Chamber of Reflection', and then by the Chamber of Deputies, the 'Decision-making Chamber') and the principle of the quality of the law ("by the unclear, imprecise and interpretable nature of numerous provisions").