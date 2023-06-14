USR congress to convene on Saturday, unveil 'Romania 2024' agenda, general election preparations.

A convention of the Political Congress of the Save Romania Union (USR) will take place on Saturday in Bucharest, expected to be attended by 800 delegates from all over Romania, told Agerpres.

"During the convention, USR national chairman Catalin Drula will unveil USR's Romania 2024 vision. The congress will also adopt a mandate for preparing the 2024 elections," informs USR.

Late this May, Drula announced that on June 17 the USR congress will convene to make decisions, including to build an alternative around the Save Romania Union for next year's elections.

"We have a big congress convention on June 17. We are at a difficult point for Romania. And our congress is about preparing election year 2024, together with all our colleagues from the party, from all the counties (...) We will also have debates, we will also make decisions to put ourselves in the best position to build this alternative around USR for next year," Drula told a news conference at USR's headquarters.