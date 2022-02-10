USR interim leader Catalin Drula says he has not decided on running for party's leadership

The interim president of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula declared on Thursday that he has not decided on a candidacy for the party's leadership and that he cannot advance a date of the congress at this moment, having to take into account the pandemic situation and the foreign policy one.

"We have not yet made a decision on this [the USR's leadership candidacy]. We will have to decide in the next period when we hold the congress. Obviously, we cannot have an interim head indefinitely, but we will make the decision depending on the pandemic situation (...) I think it will be this year," Drula said in a talk show on B1 TV, Agerpres.ro informs.

The USR interim leader reiterated that the party wants to come up with a credible alternative on the political stage and was "outraged" by the comparisons between USR and Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).