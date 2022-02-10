 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR interim leader Catalin Drula says he has not decided on running for party's leadership

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Catalin Drula

The interim president of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula declared on Thursday that he has not decided on a candidacy for the party's leadership and that he cannot advance a date of the congress at this moment, having to take into account the pandemic situation and the foreign policy one.

"We have not yet made a decision on this [the USR's leadership candidacy]. We will have to decide in the next period when we hold the congress. Obviously, we cannot have an interim head indefinitely, but we will make the decision depending on the pandemic situation (...) I think it will be this year," Drula said in a talk show on B1 TV, Agerpres.ro informs.

The USR interim leader reiterated that the party wants to come up with a credible alternative on the political stage and was "outraged" by the comparisons between USR and Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.