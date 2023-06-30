USR MP Botez: We'll lose PNRR money as gov't doesn't understand to cut special pensions.

Save Romania Union (USR) Vaslui Branch Chairman MP Mihai Botez warned on Friday, during a press conference, that Romania risks losing money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) because the Government does not carry out the measure on cutting special pensions, told Agerpres.

"Unfortunately, I have bad news, we will most likely lose money from the PNRR. Why? Because the current Government does not understand that we have to cut special pensions. We cut the special pensions of MPs, but we had to cut them again through a bill quickly submitted by the PSD [Social Democratic Party], copied from the USR. They didn't want to vote for the USR bill! This quick procedure is what made the previous draft fail at the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania]," said Mihai Botez.

The MP pointed out that special pensions will not be cut, but only taxed at a ridiculous amount.

"The PSD-PNL [National Liberal Party] propagandists have already come out to tell us that they have cut special pensions. In fact, they just taxed them with ridiculous amounts. For example, Mr. Ciuca's special pension will be reduced from 18,000 to about 16,000 lei. In addition to the senator's allowance, Mr Ciuca will continue to receive about 9 average pensions. Moreover, we do not know at the moment if this taxation will materialise. The ICCJ [High court of Cassation and Justice] has already announced that it will appeal to the CCR against the special pension cuts, and there, some recipients of special pensions will decide if they want to receive less money. What will be the result?," said the leader of USR Vaslui.

Mihai Botez said that in reality the PSD - PNL reform is just "a smokescreen."

"Depending on the decisions of the CCR, we will be left without this smokescreen, but we will also be left without the money from the PNRR," said the USR MP.