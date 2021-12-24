USR notifies CCR regarding unconstitutionality of State Budget Law for 2022

Save Romania Union - USR (parliamentarian, opposition) submitted, on Friday, to the General Secretariat of the Chamber of Deputies, the unconstitutionality notification on the State Budget Law for 2022, in order to submit it to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), states the leader of the USR parliamentary group from Chamber of Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu.

In the notification, USR invoked the violation of the constitutional provisions regarding equality before the law ("by not allocating financial resources proportionate to the needs in Bucharest's Sector 1, without applying the allocation mechanisms and algorithm provided in Law no. 273/2006 on local public finance"), the right to education ("by not allocating the necessary money for the local and county transport of students to school, contrary to the National Education Law no. 1/2011").

According to USR, the principles of legality ("by adopting an amendment without any motivation and benefiting exclusively the party of which the initiators belong (PPU-SL, Party of Humanist Power - Social Liberal"), bicameralism ("by adopting in the meeting of an amendment to Law No. 334/2006 on the financing of political parties, an organic law which can only be amended and supplemented separately, firstly by the Senate, the 'reflection Chamber', and then by the Chamber of Deputies, the 'decisional Chamber' and quality of the law ("by the unclear, imprecise and interpretable character of many provisions").Agerpres.