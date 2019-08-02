USR-PLUS Alliance asks European Commission to kick off urgent audit of Emergency phone system 112

The Members of the European Parliament with the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance ask the European Commission to kick off an urgent audit of the Emergency phone number 112 that would clarify the efficiency of locating the callers in danger.

"Nicolae Stefanuta, Vlad Botos, Ramona Strugariu and Cristian Ghinea believe that after the Caracal tragedy, an assessment of the entire system that is supporting the Emergency number 112 is necessary, in both Romania and the other EU member states," a release by the Alliance sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, reads.Nicolae Stefanuta, a member of the committee for Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) with the European Parliament says the European citizen must have the guarantee that it functions at its best parameters all over the European Union."We do ask the urgent implementation of Directive regarding the location of the persons who call 112 in order to see how efficient this system is and whether the procedures are carried out accordingly in all of the EU member states. The emergency number 112 is one of the citizen's European rights, Nicolae Stefanuta says in the release.The USR-PLUS Alliance's MEPs sent an address to the Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic, in charge of the digital single market."We want to see whether what happened in Caracal is a system's issue or it had popped up due to negligence and indifference," MEP Vlad Botos, a member of the IMCO committee says.