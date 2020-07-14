 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR PLUS Alliance calls for immediate adoption of legislation on quarantine, isolation

alianta 2020 usr plus

The USR PLUS Alliance accuses "excessive politicization" of measures to limit serious infections and death due to COVID-19 and calls for the immediate adoption of legislation on quarantine and isolation.

"Together with the responsible citizens of Romania, the USR PLUS Alliance raises an alarm signal and condemns the excessive politicization of legal and sanitary measures aimed at limiting the number of serious illnesses and deaths due to COVID-19. If medical experts, political forces and citizens have managed to cope with the first wave of the pandemic, now this fight is hampered by destructive political messages. The so-called 'leaders' of some political parties have succeeded, through their populist and unconscious messages, in inducing a false state of security, promoting, in a deeply irresponsible way, premature relaxation. Their goal is a strictly political and electoral one," reads a Tuesday's release of the alliance for AGERPRES.

The signatories of the release call on all parties to immediately adopt the legislation governing quarantine, isolation and hospitalization, home treatment, based on the analyzes and recommendations of specialists in epidemiology, infectious diseases and public health.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.