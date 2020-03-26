USR-PLUS Alliance requests authorities to isolate Suceava County

The Save Romania Union (USR) - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance requests authorities to urgently make the decision to isolate Suceava County, ensuring with priority the supply continuity and the access to the essential resources.

The Alliance quotes official data according to which Suceava already has 190 infected people, of whom almost 100 medical staff, and 8 persons died."In reality, the number of infected persons is probably much higher, taking into account that the Public Health Directorate in Suceava awaits the test results for other 322 specimens and hundreds of people haven't been tested, although they had been admitted to the Suceava hospital (...)," the release argues.According to the USR-PLUS Alliance, it is "inadmissible" that, at the moment, the medical staff admitted to the Hospital in Suceava "stays in inappropriate conditions, and some of them have not yet been tested."