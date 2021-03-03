 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR PLUS Alliance urges President Iohannis not to promulgate Romexpo land law

alianta 2020 usr plus

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance is urging President Klaus Iohannis not to promulgate a law under which a 46-hectare plot of land at the Romexpo Exhibition Centre switches from government ownership to that of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a real estate development.

"Following today's decision of the Constitutional Court, USR PLUS is urging President Klaus Iohannis not to promulgate the law that allows the free granting of a plot worth hundreds of millions of euros in central Bucharest. The law must be sent back to Parliament for reconsideration and the Romexpo's real estate scam must be stopped," the alliance said in a statement released on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court rejected the USR and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) notification on this law, sources with the court told AGERPRES.

The statement also says that USR PLUS supports development and investment, but not to the detriment of the citizens. "If you want to capitalise on land and develop real estate projects there, a transparent tender procedure must be organised first."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.