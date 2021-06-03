 
     
USR PLUS launches pro-vaccination campaign, calling on NGOs, churches, companies to carry out similar initiatives

dan barna

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and Health Minister Ioana Mihaila announced on Thursday the launch of the USR PLUS national campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination, encouraging other organizations to carry out similar initiatives, agerpres reports.

"Of course, there is the official campaign of the Government, but beyond that, every effort and every contribution counts a lot. I call on other organizations with significant impact in society, NGOs, churches, unions, companies to carry out their own activities and campaigns informing and convincing citizens to go get vaccinated. This initiative of USR PLUS should be seen as a complementary campaign to this national effort to promote vaccination activities. It is an initiative supported and funded exclusively by USR PLUS," Barna said in a statement to the press.

He added that USR PLUS members will travel to areas with lower vaccination rates, especially in smaller cities and rural areas, and try to persuade citizens to get immunized.

Barna recommended that local authorities promote the immunization of the population in a manner similar to that in which they run their election campaign.

Minister Ioana Mihaila pointed out that the Ministry of Health strongly supports the "We get vaccinated and be done with" campaign, as does any information campaign on the importance and benefits of vaccination.

