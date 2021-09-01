USR PLUS's Barna accuses infringement of appendix to governing protocol signed in coalition

Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) stated at the end of the meeting of the parliamentary groups of the formation that what happened in the Government session on Wednesday, postponed for 19:00, represented "an infringement of the appendix to the governing program signed in the coalition."

"I saw this morning, in the government session, although on Monday during the coalition meeting we convened together with our governing partners that we will continue discussion on the PNDL 3 [National Local Development Programme], on the SIIJ [Department for Investigating Crimes in Justice], on the special pensions and then in the next government session we come with certain options, with formulas and amendments, I noted in this government sitting, where in preparation there was nothing foreshadowing, that on the additional list it was introduced, to our surprise, this PNDL 3, a program on which I expressed numerous reserves for several reasons. It is, firstly, a matter of infringing the appendix to the governing protocol that we signed together with our partners," Dan Barna claimed.

He said that "after the Vlad Voiculescu situation", the coalition partners concluded a protocol establishing some rules "by which to govern fairly and correctly in the coalition.""One of the rules says: the agenda of the Government and the process to prioritize normative acts will be decided by the Prime Minister together with the deputy Prime Ministers in a weekly session after the preparatory government session organized by the SGG [Government General Secretariat]. The agenda of the government session will be agreed at this level and later sent to the ministries in public space. What that article says - says very simply: governing is done in the coalition, the government session is done in the coalition. Surprises like those today are unacceptable for USR PLUS," added Dan Barna, who believes the Prime Minister accepted to "not force" the additional agenda and for a later discussion to take place on Wednesday evening.The Government session on Wednesday was suspended, to be resumed at 19:00 hrs, according to official sources. Prime Minister Florin Citu intended to introduce on the additional agenda the "Anghel Saligny" National Program for Investments, according to the quoted sources.