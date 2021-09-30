USR PLUS's Barna: We'll see if PSD statements that they'll support motion are true

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dan Barna said on Wednesday that, for a month and a half, PSD (the Social Democratic Party) "carried" Florin Citu in its arms and formed like a "wall" in front of him, so that we will all have to wait and see if the Social Democrats' statements that they will vote for the no-confidence motion become a reality or they suddenly appear "with otitis, mumps and sore throat" and the motion will not pass, agerpres reports.

"It is a unanimous decision of the National Bureau: any motion reaching the vote by which Florin Citu is sent home, because, unfortunately for Romania, the prime minister's hat is too big for him, will be voted by USR PLUS. This will happen without hesitation because this is what the leaders say and this is what the members say. (...) We do not associate with anyone. On the contrary, we submitted a motion that was blocked precisely by the PSD and PNL (National Liberal Party). The perfectly legitimate and legal motion, as the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania) said, was blocked precisely by this USL 2, by the alliance between the PNL - Florin Citu - PSD, this is the reality," Barna told B1Tv private television broadcaster, when asked if the USR PLUS MPs will vote for the censure motion submitted by PSD.

Asked if the association with PSD does not make them uncomfortable, Barna replied: "It is not a matter of any discomfort, because there was never an agreement with AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), any protocol, any agreement or promise of any kind regarding a collaboration, except for the motion of censure, which is a parliamentary act. In the same way, there is no agreement or protocol with PSD."Regarding the suspicion that PSD could strike a "prearranged deal" with PNL, Barna said that "there is always a difference between statements on television and in press conferences and the political act of voting"."If we look at the fact that for a month and a half PSD carried Florin Citu in its arms ... One of the statements these days was very plastic, that PSD did not defend any of its own prime ministers as it defends Florin Citu. Indeed, we have seen a PSD "wall" formed in support of Florin Citu, a Marcel Ciolacu closely united with Florin Citu. So we will see if the statements made in the past couple of days that they will vote for the motion becomes reality or they will suddenly suffer from otitis, mumps and sore throat and the motion will not pass, and then we will see a minority government backed by PSD, a version of USL 2.0, which will be very painful for Romania," Barna added.