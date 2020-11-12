USR requests Senate's Standing Bureau to convene to hold plenary sitting on 'No Convicts' initiative

Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader in the Senate Radu Mihail, submitted a request on Thursday for the Standing Bureau to convene at noon in order to decide on holding a plenary sitting to pass a citizens' initiative to revise the Constitution called 'No convicts in public offices."

He explained to AGERPRES that this initiative must be the only item of the plenary sitting, "so as not to get distracted by other items."

"Now is the time when the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) will be able to prove that they are really interested in 'No Convicts' being unblocked for December 6, by participating in the Standing Bureau's meeting and the plenary session," according to a USR statement.

A plenary session of the Senate on Wednesday which agenda included the initiative did not take place due to lack of a quorum.