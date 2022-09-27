USR, Right Force tabling simple motion against EduMin Cimpeanu

The Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies will be tabling a simple motion against Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, USR floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday at a plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.

"USR and the Right Force are tabling a simple motion against Minister Cimpeanu that is called 'Romania educated to steal.' Sorin Cimpeanu is bringing shame to schools. Sorin Cimpeanu should have left a long time ago. I have read a new media investigation that shows that the wolf is set keeper of the sheep by Mr Iohannis and backed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL)," said Mosteanu, told Agerpres.

According to the PressOne publication, Cimpeanu appropriated in 2006, with insignificant modifications, 92 pages from the work of two academics with whom he signed in 2000, as the fourth author, nine pages in a university course book.