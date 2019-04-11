USR's Barna: USR fully and indubitably supports the referendum

The Save Romania Union (USR) fully and indubitably supports the referendum, this political party's leader Dan Barna said at the end of consultations with the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on the justice topic.

"I told the President that USR believes we need consultations and we need this referendum. We fully and indubitably support the referendum, and we also, obviously, discussed about the "No convicts" initiative that the President appreciates, and he even contributed in the beginning to its launch and congratulated us by saying it was a great initiative with a huge effort behind it that generated this result, meaning here the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania that places this initiative on the trajectory of a real modification of the Constitution. And I also told the President that USR a mechanism of the CVM type at European level is part of our electoral offer for the European Parliament elections, as a very good instrument to bring forward these principles of the rule of law and the anti-corruption fight at European level. (...) Romania and Bulgaria are the only states where this instrument functions and it's still needed," said Barna, at the Cotroceni Palace.He added that he also discussed with the President about the questions for the May 26 referendum. "He told us they are very close to the reference questions submitted to Parliament," said Barna.