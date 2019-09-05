USR's Barna: USR-PLUS's role is to claim next generation's right to get involved in Romania's salvation

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Wednesday told a press conference in Baia Mare that the role of the USR-PLUS alliance (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) is to claim "the right of the next generation, who has nothing to do with either communism or the old political class," to get involved in Romania's salvation.

"The role of the USR-PLUS is to claim the right of the next generation, who has nothing to do with either communism or the old political class. We are claiming this generation's right to get involved in Romania's salvation, to get politically involved in the change of the manner in which this country develops. That's why I candidate (...) and I will continue to travel to all counties in Romania, in order to have a chance to talk with the real Romania, as it is," said Barna.

He also said the young continuing to leave the country can trigger the beginning of a new unwanted stage.

The USR-PLUS Alliance's candidate specified the role of the president resides in the power of mobilizing the message.

"A president has the power of his/her message. A president can send these messages. I want to be an active president, one that gets involved and is always present. I can be a full-time president! (...) Given that Romanians are somewhat emotional people, they need messages, messages of trust based on which to build their own trust. The Romanian President can do that! That's why the priorities of my mandate are very clear: Romania must become a country that the young will no longer want to leave and Romanians who already left must feel like they are welcome to return," Dan Barna said.

He mentioned the development of infrastructure means new jobs.

On Wednesday, the candidate of the USR-PLUS Alliance also went to the Satu Mare County and during the afternoon he visited the Memorial of the Victims of Communism and of the Resistance in Sighet and the Elders' Home in Baia Sprie. He also participated in the campaign meant to collect signatures for the registration of his candidacy.

