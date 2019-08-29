USR's Barna: We can start governing anytime

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna believes his party has the necessary resources to be able to start governing anytime, and also that a political agreement in Parliament is not "a mirage."

"We are ready to start governing anytime. We have the necessary resources, we have a programme, we have competent people, what we need is a parliamentary majority to make possible the reforms that Romania needs. For we can no longer fool the electorate with just saying that we need reforms, when in fact nobody makes them. We believe these reforms can be done by a parliamentary majority," Barna stated in Tulcea on Thursday.

In his opinion, a political agreement in Parliament without the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is not "a mirage" at this point.

"We will support the censure motion and we will participate in talks to find the best solution of a government to cover for this transition period until we have early polls. The idea that reforms can still be done with people who were close to Liviu Dragnea and the PSD during the three years when they almost succeeded to take us out of Europe is not valid. And then we will have a transition period, with a government, we will see made of whom, until we have early polls. After these elections, we will be able to take responsibility for a complete, substantial governance, to carry out the reforms that Romania so much needs," said the USR leader.

Among the measures he proposes to attract Romanians working abroad back to the country, he brought to mind the launch of large infrastructure projects meant to generate jobs and the development of their related areas, and also the cut in labour tax.

"By cutting down the labour tax we will create the possibility for the young people to gain more in their first 4-5 years on the labour market and then they will no longer be tempted to look for work abroad, since they will be able to win good salaries right here, at home. And the third measure is to support the Romanian entrepreneurs. They must be respected. For right now they feel hunted and robbed by a state that only wants to take their revenues to cover for its unbalanced expenses," said Dan Barna.

During the talks with the representatives of the mass media, the USR leader pointed out that, so far, he collected 60,000 signatures for his campaign for the presidential elections and he also made a call to the electorate to support a change in Romania.

The USR leader on Thursday morning met the electorate in Tulcea town.