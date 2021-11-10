USR wants green certificates for all employees, periodic testing paid for by employees

The Save Romania Union (USR) will require in Parliament the application of the green certificate mandate for all employees, regardless of whether they work in the public or private sectors, as well as periodic testing of the employees paid by themselves, after a transitional period of 60 days, with testing supported from the state budget.

USR announced in a press statement on Wednesday that it will submit amendments in this regard to the Chamber of Deputies.

According to USR, the adoption of a green certificate law is of national urgency.

"USR strongly supports the introduction of the green certificate as a protection measure at work, for the protection of both employees and people they come in contact with," reads the statement.

According to USR, limiting the number of people who have access to an enclosed space is one of the most effective measures to reduce the risk of infection with an airborne communicable disease. According to it, vaccination reduces the risk of infection, as well as the degree of contagiousness.

It says that people who have recently recovered from the disease or who are vaccinated have a "very low risk (up to 90%) of developing forms of the disease that require hospitalisation."

At the same time, the introduction of the certificate for all categories of staff is a "measure to boost" the vaccination campaign.

"At the moment, there is a sufficient share of the unvaccinated population for even a predictable 'wave 5' to be accompanied by an impermissibly high number of deaths," says USR.

It also says vaccination and the green certificate, are "measures of social solidarity and prevention" in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, Agerpres informs.