USR's Armand: Court rejects PSD District 1 request to annul decision to centralize local election results

The court has denied a request from the District 1 branch of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to annul the decision of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) by which the results for the election of mayors for Bucharest's districts and other localities were centralized, announced, on Monday, District 1 Mayor Clotilde Armand.

"PSD has received today a new slap from Justice. The court has rejected as unsubstantiated a request, made by PSD Sector 1, to annul the decision of the Central Electoral Bureau by which the results of the elections for Bucharest district mayors and other localities were centralized. Thus, the local elections of September 27, 2020 were fair, matter noted again by judges. They pointlessly called to court even the Permanent Electoral Authority," said Clotilde Armand on Facebook.

According to her, the multiple trials by which the PSD is trying "to prove the impossible" are "dismantled" by judges.

"I understood from the start that they're afraid of what I'll find in the Mayoralty finances, the DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate] is already working on this, and because I cut the money from the contracts damaging to citizens that ended up in their party firms. When you hear those in the PSD yelling that the election was stolen, show them this decision of the Court. Until now, over 10 judges proved me right. With dates and paperwork," added Armand.