USR's Barna: 'August 10 rally' case - a hot potato, truth still unknown

Each day the truth about the 'August 10 rally' case remains undiscovered is a day lost for the honor of the Romanian state, considers Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna.

"Today, two years later, we still don't know the truth about that day's intervention. Although there are hundreds of complaints of the victims and thousands of minutes of footage documenting the authorities' heavy-handed intervention, we still don't have clear answers. The 'August 10' case has become a sort of hot potato that is being passed around in hopes that that day will be forgotten. But we do not forget. And the Romanian judiciary must know that each day the truth about the 'August 10 rally' case remains undiscovered is a day lost for the honor of the Romanian state. The Dragnea regime will continue to live in the shadows as long as those who have made it possible, who have supported it and who are now covering its deeds continue to be part of the state. Truth alone can mark the final breakup with that government," Barna wrote on Facebook.

He went on to note that two years ago on August 10 he was in Victoriei Square with fellow party members and volunteers, collecting signatures for the "No convicts in public office" initiative.

"I saw several things then. The first was the fantastic mobilization of the Romanians from the diaspora and in the country against an authoritarian regime whose sole purpose was to amass power and plunder the country's resources. Then I saw how Liviu Dragnea and his accomplices did not hesitate to cynically and intentionally use violence against peaceful citizens," Barna said.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal debates today the request of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to reopen the investigation against the Gendarmerie chiefs involved in the 'August 10 'case.