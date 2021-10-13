 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Barna: If the negotiations do not open tomorrow or at the latest on Monday - Own Cabinet

Facebook
Dan Barna

Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday that the Save Romania Union will propose its own Cabinet if it does not outline Wednesday's meeting of party presidents who were in coalition negotiations for a collaboration with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

"It depends on what will happen in the dialogue of the chairmen tomorrow afternoon, if the negotiations open, probably at the beginning of next week we could have a conclusion on Monday, Tuesday. If tomorrow one just says we do not want to have any kind of dialogue, things could be resolved even faster," Barna stated on public TV station TVR.

Asked if the USR will start developing its own Cabinet, Dan Barna replied: "Definitely, it could be on Friday or, at the latest, on Monday".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.