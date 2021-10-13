USR's Barna: If the negotiations do not open tomorrow or at the latest on Monday - Own Cabinet

Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday that the Save Romania Union will propose its own Cabinet if it does not outline Wednesday's meeting of party presidents who were in coalition negotiations for a collaboration with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

"It depends on what will happen in the dialogue of the chairmen tomorrow afternoon, if the negotiations open, probably at the beginning of next week we could have a conclusion on Monday, Tuesday. If tomorrow one just says we do not want to have any kind of dialogue, things could be resolved even faster," Barna stated on public TV station TVR.

Asked if the USR will start developing its own Cabinet, Dan Barna replied: "Definitely, it could be on Friday or, at the latest, on Monday".