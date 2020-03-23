USR's Barna proposes that, during the morning, stores be opened exclusively to persons aged over 65

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna conveyed to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations the suggestion that stores be exclusively opened, during the first hour or the first hours of the day, to people aged over 65.

"It's essential to focus our attention on the most vulnerable among us. Public health experts have repeatedly told us that this category includes our parents and grandparents first and foremost. That is why, I've sent earlier to the Prime Minister and to the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations the suggestion of implementing a regulation which stipulates that stores be exclusively reserve, during the first hour or the first two hours of the day, to people aged over 65," the USR leader showed in a post on his Facebook page.He added that this is a simple measure which doesn't entail any additional cost and which has already been implemented in states which started earlier the fight against the pandemic.