 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR's Barna proposes that, during the morning, stores be opened exclusively to persons aged over 65

captura Antena 3
Dan Barna

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna conveyed to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations the suggestion that stores be exclusively opened, during the first hour or the first hours of the day, to people aged over 65.

"It's essential to focus our attention on the most vulnerable among us. Public health experts have repeatedly told us that this category includes our parents and grandparents first and foremost. That is why, I've sent earlier to the Prime Minister and to the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations the suggestion of implementing a regulation which stipulates that stores be exclusively reserve, during the first hour or the first two hours of the day, to people aged over 65," the USR leader showed in a post on his Facebook page.

He added that this is a simple measure which doesn't entail any additional cost and which has already been implemented in states which started earlier the fight against the pandemic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.