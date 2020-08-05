USR's Barna: Romania should be with the Lebanese state and people in overcoming this moment

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said Romania must be with the Lebanese state and people, offering help after explosions in the port of Beirut.

"Yesterday's explosion in Beirut left a shock wave around the world. Our thoughts go first and foremost to those directly affected and to the bereaved families. We must stand with the Lebanese state and people in overcoming this moment and the efforts to treat the wounded and rebuild. Even though we are going through a difficult period due to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that Romania can provide concrete and direct help, just as other countries have offered us their help in difficult times, we have to offer it when possible," Barna wrote on Facebook.Two huge blasts in the port of Beirut destroyed entire neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, leaving at least 100 dead and more than 4,000 injured, according to the Lebanese Red Cross quoted by the AFP and Reuters news agencies.