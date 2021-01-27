 
     
USR's Barna: USR fights all forms of anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia

Dan Barna

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) is actively fighting all forms of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, chauvinism and any extremist tendencies, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, this alliance's co-chairman, said on Wednesday.

"January 27, 1945, the day when the surviving prisoners of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp were released by Allied forces. Today we commemorate those people and all those who perished in the Holocaust in camps, pogroms and massacres ordered by fascist regimes. "USR PLUS not only does not tolerate, but also actively combats all forms of manifestation of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, chauvinism and any extremist tendencies," Dan Barna wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "Romania and the Romanians lived these horrors live, just like the whole of Europe."

"Today, we are not alone, for we are members of the European and Euro-Atlantic family together with whom we will always make sure that our citizens will never go through such episodes again. We will never forget!," added the Deputy Prime Minister.

