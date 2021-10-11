USR's Ciolos after being nominated as PM: It's an honour, a great responsibility we are ready for

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos deems "an honour and a great responsibility" his appointment by President Klaus Iohannis for the position of prime minister and specifies that the Save Romania Union will have a meeting of the National Bureau to establish the negotiation team and the mandate to form a government as soon as possible.

"President Klaus Iohannis asked me this evening to form a new government. It is an honour and a great responsibility for which we are prepared, as we have already announced since USR's departure from the government. We are ready to take on the responsibility of government and start negotiations with the other parties. Our goal is to get Romania out of the crisis and for this we need a lot of responsibility from all the political forces. We will have a National Bureau meeting to establish the negotiating team and the mandate to form a government as soon as possible," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He added that "the main lines are the management of the pandemic, the explosion of energy prices and the reforms in the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]".

President Klaus Iohannis announced, after consultations with the parliamentary parties, that he had decided to nominate Dacian Ciolos as candidate for the position of prime minister.