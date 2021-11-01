 
     
USR's Ciolos: Impeaching the President is not a solution

inquamFOTO/Ilona Andrei
dacian ciolos parlament

National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos says impeaching President Klaus Iohannis is not a solution to the current crisis.

"Impeaching the President now is not a solution. We do not see what that would contribute to resolving the crisis we are now going through," he told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Monday.

Ciolos underscored that at this moment Romania needs a government, "not another crisis" to add to the existing ones.

Opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Co-Chairman George Simion announced on Monday the initiation of proceedings to impeach Iohannis.

First Deputy Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday that if and when USR joins impeaching Iohannis, PSD's governing forums will also discuss the matter and make a decision, Agerpres informs.

