USR's Ciolos: We have no intention to negotiate majority with PSD, AUR, we're not compatible

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, USR (Save Romania Union), said on Tuesday that he has no intention to negotiate with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) to obtain a majority in order to form a government.

"It is not our intention to negotiate a majority with PSD and AUR, I said this very clearly. We are not politically compatible. We are taking charge here for some governing measures that I think are not compatible with the way PSD and AUR see things. We said this from the very beginning. Our intention is to talk to the coalition partners and restore that majority. We have taken on this responsibility and we will have a first discussion to see how we stand, leaving aside the public statements so far," said Ciolos.

Asked if he excluded the negotiations with PSD and AUR for the vote in Parliament, Dacian Ciolos said: "My goal now is to talk to my colleagues in the coalition. This is the goal. I hope we do not have to wait 10 days for that to happen. This is a crisis period we are going through, it's important we find a solution as soon as possible., Agerpres informs.

He added that PSD and AUR want early elections or a government of technocrats, but at this what Romania needs is a full, politically assumed government.

The president of PNL (National Liberal Party), Florin Citu, said on Monday that Dacian Ciolos has "an immense responsibility" as Prime Minister-designate, and has the possibility to negotiate with PSD and AUR to form the majority necessary for the investment of a government.

"I have taken note of the appointment made by President Klaus Iohannis. As of today, the responsibility of Dacian Ciolos, as Prime Minister-designate, is immense. He now has the opportunity to negotiate with the parties that supported the motion of censure (PSD and AUR), to form the necessary majority for a stable government. PNL will discuss with Mr. Ciolos after he finds a solution to form a majority together with his allies from the censure motion, PSD and AUR," said Citu.