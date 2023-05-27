USR's Drula: Bucharest to host Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Council meeting, in October

The next Council meeting of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party, of which the Save Romania Union (USR) is a member, will be held in Bucharest in October 2023, announces Save Romania Union Chairman Catalin Drula.

"We will prepare in autumn, in Bucharest, the electoral year 2024, which starts with the elections to the European Parliament. It is an honour for us and a recognition of the work that USR does every day for these values of liberalism and democracy. We are happy to welcome our European partners to Bucharest in October," said the USR leader.

A delegation of the party, led by Catalin Drula, is currently attending the ALDE Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, where the official announcement about the organisation of the next council meeting was made.

The USR delegation to the ALDE Congress also includes MPs Dan Barna, Diana Buzoianu, Ionut Mosteanu, Cristina Pruna, Cristian Seidler, as well as USR MEP Vlad Botos and USR Deputy Chairman Vlad Voiculescu. USR is also represented at the Stockholm event by USR mayors, including Clotilde Armand, Radu Mihaiu and Elena Lasconi, and deputy mayors Flavia Boghiu and Alexandra Tataru.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe is made up of 60 liberal parties from all over Europe and is represented in the institutions of the European Union with 65 MEPs and five members of the European Commission. AGERPRES