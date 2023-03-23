USR's Drula: In Brussels, no on understands why PSD-PNL gov't wants to keep special pensions

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula accuses the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National liberal Party (PNL) of maintaining special pensions "at the cost of losing" billions of euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Programme (PNRR).

Catalin Drula is in Brussels these days for a series of meetings with EU officials, USR informs. He discussed with Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira, about the situation of the absorption of European funds in Romania, and is due to meet European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, told Agerpres.

"In Brussels, nobody understands why the PSD-PNL Government wants to harm Romania and maintain the special pensions and, at the same time, lose free money, billions of euros that should come to us through the PNRR. Ciuca has a special pension of 18,000 lei. Ciolacu protects it. These days, we see the hypocrisy and wickedness of a government that puts specials first and is ready to sacrifice the future of Romanians, schools, hospitals, motorways that we should make through PNRR, just to keep their privileges," said Drula.

According to him, USR is the "only" party that opposes special pensions and is the one that passed their elimination in the PNRR.

USR mentions that, in a letter to the Government, the European Commission warned that the PSD - PNL draft "does not make any reform of special pensions, having a very small impact" on budget spending in this area.