USR's Drula: PSD-PNL government is pushing Romania towards unprecedented disaster.

Save Romania Union (USR) national chairman Catalin Drula says that the Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) government is pushing Romania towards an "unprecedented disaster" after in one year the government deficit "surged from 24 to 34.2 billion lei," according to an USR press statement, told Agerpres.

"Figures show us that Ciuca and Ciolacu has run the country's finances into the ground and impoverished the Romanians in order to feed their political cronies. The PSD-PNL government has broken its own record of wasting public money and in one year the government deficit surged from 24 to 34.2 billion lei. These irresponsible people only know how to continue the spending spree and reach into people's pockets," Drula is quoted as saying in the statement.

He asks the PSD and PNL leaders to stop "looting the national budget for their political cronies," adding that this way money will be found for decent pay for teachers.

"The utmost priority should be to stop looting the budget. By cutting special pensions, sinecures and thefts, there will be money for decent pay for teachers. USR suggested the correct solutions a year ago: stop looting the budget, conducting reforms and investment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), cutting payroll taxes," said Drula.

According to the USR leader, the government deficit reached 34.2 billion lei, which is, 2.2% of GDP, four months into the year.

"In 2022, the deficit was 24 billion lei, which is 1.8% of GDP for the same period. If we analyse the aggregate deficit four months into the year, it is 27.4 billion lei, 1.72% of GDP. Last year, the aggregate deficit was 16 billion lei for the same period, which is only 1.2% of the GDP."