USR's Drula: We'll try to correct draft on dismantling of SIIJ; we won't vote for its reestablishment

The interim chair of the USR (Save Romania Union), Catalin Drula, criticized the current form of the draft law regarding the abolition of the Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), while also mentioning that the MPs from the Save Romania Union will try to bring modifications to it.

"We will try to correct this draft. If we talk about a re-establishment, obviously we will not vote for it," he told RFI radio station.

Drula added that the project drawn up by the Government does not imply a "literal" dissolution of the SIIJ, but a "re-establishment" under another name.

"We have always said, even when we were in the coalition, that this abolition must be done literally, meaning that we must no longer have this form of intimidation of magistrates. In this form it is not abolition, it is a re-establishment under a different name. We know that the political class now in power - PSD (Social Democratic Party), PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) - has oscillated between doing nothing or pretending to do something, meaning that it only abolished an acronym, while seeking to re-establish the institution to function in the same way and for the same purpose," said the USR leader.

He brought to mind that the former Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, claimed that the files should reach the prosecutor's offices that have jurisdiction in certain cases.

On Monday, the government approved the draft law on the abolition of the Section Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), which powers will be taken over by the regular prosecutor's offices, Agerpres informs.