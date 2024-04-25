USR's Dumitru files complaint against mayor Piedone for setting up organised crime group

The lawyer and leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Sector 5 councillors, Alexandru Dimitriu, announced that he filed a criminal complaint with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) against mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone and the "criminal group" that "took over" the Sector 5 Hall and its subordinate institutions.

"Based on the information that has appeared in the press about his clan and the whole octopus-like group that has taken over Sector 5, I said I would come to file a criminal complaint for the crime of setting up an organised criminal group. I am convinced that the DIICOT has investigated itself, following the press inquiries, but for my own peace of mind and for the peace of mind of the citizens of Sector 5, I decided to make sure that there is and will be an investigation and I filed this complaint," Alexandru Dimitriu said on Thursday, as he left the DIICOT headquarters.

He pointed out that around Cristian Popescu Piedone there are dozens of relatives who occupy leading public positions.