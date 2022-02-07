USR's Mosteanu: Catalin Drula becomes interim leader of USR

Catalin Drula will ensure the interim leadership of USR (Save Romania Union), after Dacian Ciolos resigned from his position as leader, the party's spokesman, Ionut Mosteanu, informed on Monday.

"A short meeting of the National Bureau has just ended. Dacian Ciolos will make statements at 6.00 pm, when he will give more details related to his decision. Catalin Drula will become the interim chairman of the party - as he is the deputy chairman who received the most votes at the congress of the party. It's a difficult time for the party and I am sorry that we got here so quickly after last year's congress and the election of the chairman. I trust the wisdom of my colleagues. It is important at this time to stay united. The party still has a lot to say," he told Antena 3 private television broadcaster, Agerpres.ro informs.

The USR spokesperson mentioned that Dacian Ciolos will remain in the party.

"Dacian Ciolos remains in the party. He has done a lot for the Romanian politics, for European politics and he will certainly do a lot in the future. (...) Dacian Ciolos confirmed this to us, that he will make efforts to keep the party united and I have confidence in this. (...) Dacian Ciolos has given up his chairman mandate. He even said that he will stay in the party and asked his colleagues to stay united," the USR representative said.

Mosteanu also stated that the date of the next congress, for the election of the new chairman, is not yet known.

According to him, the proposal made by Dacian Ciolos regarding the establishment of committees to include civil society representatives was not in line with the provisions of the current statute.

"No names have been proposed and not even the detailed way of setting up these committees. (...) This proposal exceeds the statutory basis according to which USR operates. In USR, decisions are made by the statutory bodies: National Bureau, Political Committee, Congress. I have not for a second rejected the consultation with the civil society and sectoral specialists (...), but the decisions will be made by the statutory forums. (...) If you formalize such a committee, outside the party, when it makes some proposals and the party rejects them, it is already creating a big problem and a great animosity," he showed.